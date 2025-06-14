Live updates: No Kings protests in LA, Southern California

The Brief Thousands are expected to protest across Los Angeles and nationwide Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, coinciding with a military parade in D.C. Organized by "No Kings," the demonstrations aim to peacefully oppose perceived authoritarianism and corruption. Law enforcement in Los Angeles is "heavily deployed" and prepared to make arrests if any violence or criminal activity occurs.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the U.S. - including in California - on Saturday, June 14 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

"No Kings" will follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids including in Los Angeles, where Trump's deployment of the National Guard has been met with heavy opposition.

Timeline of events

Below are live updates of the ongoing protests happening across Southern California (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time):

Metro continuing Dodger Stadium Express operations

8:45 a.m.: The Dodger Stadium Express plans to continue with normal operations from Union Station this weekend amid planned protests. While Dodger Stadium is not in a curfew zone, Union Station is. According to curfew guidelines, anyone attending a ticketed event that ends after 8 p.m. should leave the curfew zone at the end of the event. Attendees are also advised to carry their ticket if possible. The Dodgers take on the SF Giants tonight, with first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Prohibited items

8 a.m.: Authorities are reminding those attending protests that the following items are strictly prohibited: lumber, pipes, baseball bats, aerosol spray, mace, pepper spray, projectile launcher, all weapons, balloons, glass bottles, shield, open flame torches, and laser pointers.

Downtown LA curfew in place ‘indefinitely’

7:35 a.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is expected to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center to discuss public safety ahead of planned No Kings protests in the region.

The 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew covering a one-square- mile section of downtown Los Angeles will remain in place indefinitely, including Saturday.

Waymo suspends service

6:45 a.m.: Waymo's robotaxi service will be suspended during Saturday's "No Kings" demonstrations after at least five of its vehicles were torched during earlier protests in downtown Los Angeles against Trump administration immigration policies.

"Our service is temporarily paused due to local events," read a pop-up notice in the Waymo app, which was posted alongside a map showing several Southland communities including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Inglewood, Beverly Hills and Glendale. "Thank you for your patience - we'll be back soon."

The self-driving car service had already been suspended in the downtown area since anti-ICE protesters vandalized and burned several self-driving Waymo taxis, along with several other vehicles, last Sunday.

It was unclear when service would resume.

No Kings protests

The backstory:

Organizers describe No Kings as a "nationwide day of defiance."

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like," organizers said on the official No Kings website.

The protests are in affiliation with the 50501 movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Dozens of grassroots groups including Indivisible, American Federation of Teachers, Black Voters Matter, National Action Network, and Social Security Works are also involved.

The movement is inspired by the "Hands Off!" and May Day demonstrations across the U.S.

Organizers said action is being taken to reject the notion the country is ruled by a "king" and to show what democracy looks like: "people, united, refusing to be ruled."

"This country doesn’t belong to a king — and we’re not letting him throw himself a parade funded by tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars while stealing from us and stripping away our rights, our freedoms, and the programs our families rely on," a statement from the group read.

No Kings protest locations

Local perspective:

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the military parade will be held.

The group says it will "make action everywhere else the story of America that day." The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said.

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in California on June 14:

Anaheim: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at La Palma Park

Antelope Valley: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard

Corona: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rimpau Park

Dana Point: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at intersection of Selva Road and PCH

El Segundo: 10 a.m. to noon at El Segundo Sign

Huntington Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at PCH and HB Pier

Laguna Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at Laguna Beach: PCH and Main

Long Beach: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bixby Park Annex

Los Angeles : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 North Spring St.

Malibu: Noon to 1 p.m., at Malibu Library

Pasadena: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake & Colorado intersection

Riverside: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Riverside

Santa Barbara : 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chase Palm Park, 236 East Cabrillo Blvd.

San Diego : 10 am. to 1 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave.

San Luis Obispo : 10:30 a.m. to noon at San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse, 1050 Monterey St.

Santa Clarita: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Good Trouble Corner - Resist

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Palisades Park

Temecula: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temecula Duck Pond

Thousand Oaks: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at corner of Hillcrest and Lynn

Torrance: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Torrance City Hall

Victorville: 10 a.m. to noon at Bear Valley Park and Ride, Bear Valley and Amargosa Road

West Hollywood : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Whittier: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Whittier City Hall

Woodland Hills: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NE corner of Topanga Canyon Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

Ventura : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Ave.

Additionally, protests are planned in Mexico, Canada, Africa, and Europe.

To find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.

Law enforcement ‘on high alert’

Public Safety A Top Priority:

Ahead of Saturday's events, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna, and CHP Deputy Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp held a joint news conference on Friday to outline law enforcement preparations.

Their collective message emphasized readiness to ensure peaceful demonstrations while also warning against any criminal activity or violence.

"Let me absolutely clear on this -- if you come to Los Angeles to exercise your rights peacefully, we are here to protect that, but if you come to our city with the intent to commit crimes, damage property or harm others, including our officers, you will be arrested," McDonnell stated.

He further added, "We will not allow violence, vandalism or threats to public safety to undermine the rights of those who are demonstrating lawfully."

Sheriff Luna echoed this sentiment, stating that "extreme violence is not going to be tolerated."

He warned, "If you're out there throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails, high-grade pyrotechnics and all these other weapons, you're going to get caught, and you're going to get arrested." While Luna did not disclose the exact number of personnel on duty, he stressed that they are "heavily deployed," hoping this presence would be "calming" for protesters.

CHP Deputy Commissioner Beauchamp confirmed, "We have activated eight of our Special Response Teams, which are specially trained officers, and they will all be activated working throughout the state of California. In L.A. County, we are on tactical alert, and for us, what that means is all days off are canceled for all CHP officers, so that we can provide the highest level of safety and service to everyone here in Los Angeles County."