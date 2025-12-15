Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's son, Nick, arrested after couple's killing

The Brief Legendary filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday night. Their son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested and booked, records show. The couple's cause of death remains under investigation.



Tragedy continues to unfold following the shocking deaths of legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Data released on Monday morning shows the couple's son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and booked in connection to their killings.

What we know:

Data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Inmate Information Center indicates 32-year-old Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday and then booked Monday with a bail amount of $4 million. While it's unclear what charges he may face, however, the data shows he was booked for a felony.

What we know about Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner has openly shared his struggles with addiction and has even experienced homelessness.

He wrote the film "Being Charlie," loosely based on his life that was released in 2015. The film was directed by his father and won a SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Voice Award.

Director Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner attend AOL Build Presents: "Being Charlie" at AOL Studios In New York on May 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images) Expand

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner found dead

The backstory:

Los Angeles City first responders were called to the couple’s Brentwood home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for what was initially reported as a medical emergency.

When Los Angeles Fire paramedics arrived, they found 78-year-old Rob Reiner and his 68-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has been leading the investigation, with the street closed since Sunday afternoon. Investigators obtained a search warrant overnight before conducting a full search of the home.

Police confirmed that the individual, reportedly their 28-year-old daughter Romy Reiner, reported the incident was at the home.

In addition to Romy and Nick, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were also parents to Jake Reiner. Rob Reiner is also the father of Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to Penny Marshall.

Rob Reiner’s career spanned decades as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and political activist.

He starred in the ‘70s sitcom "All in the Family" and directed classics such as "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally," and "A Few Good Men."

Dig deeper:

This marks what could possibly be the fifth case of patricide to occur in Southern California recently.

The son of Grammy-nominated singer, Jubilant Sykes, was charged with murder last week.

Officials said radiologist Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife Vicki Cordes, 66, were gunned down in their driveway by their son late last month.

RELATED:

In addition, 47-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of killing his 70-year-old father in Perris. And in Lake Balboa, 30-year-old Joshua Bonilla allegedly stabbed his father, 62-year-old Elias Bonilla, to death.