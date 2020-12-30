Prison inmate threatens to attack guard in LA County to fall under Gascón’s jurisdiction for resentencing
An inmate serving a life sentence at a California state prison called George Gascón’s office and left a voicemail, alerting them that he plans to attack a prison guard in hopes of benefiting from Gascón’s policies.
LA Sheriff calls superspreader task force a success after 24 party raids, over 3,000 people detained
The task force recovered more than a dozen guns and also rescued a juvenile human trafficking victim.
LASD breaks up superspreader event thrown by AirBnb guest
Another weekend, another large underground party broken up by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's superspreader task force.
LASD's superspreader task force breaks up multiple stripper parties
High heels were left in a hurry, a bra was tossed on the floor and deputies recovered a list for bottle service.
Underground party busted by LASD superspreader task force
All dressed up but nowhere to go. An underground party was once again shut down in Los Angeles County.
Superspreader ‘swinger’ party busted in South LA
It was advertised as a "swinger's party." However, they were swapping more than just spouses.
LASD's Superspreader Task Force makes over 100 arrests in party busts
The Task Force received word about a massive house party taking place in South LA and sent a significant amount of resources to break it up.
LA Sheriff Superspreader Task Force detains 900 during NYE party busts
The LA County Sheriff Department’s Superspreader Task Force shut down at least five New Year's Eve parties across the county, resulting in at least 900 people being detained, 90 arrests and/or citations, and the recovery of at least six guns.
LASD made 235 arrests this month in crackdown on superspreader events
LASD is looking to finish the month (and the year) strong in cracking down on superspreader events across LA County.
LA County Supervisor dines at restaurant hours after voting to ban outdoor dining
Protesters gathered outside the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Tuesday after a FOX 11 report revealed hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining she dined outdoors herself.
FOX 11 obtains exclusive photos of Gov. Newsom at French restaurant allegedly not following COVID-19 protocols
FOX 11 obtained exclusive photos on Tuesday night of Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly eating at the French Laundry restaurant in Yountville, California at a dinner party he attended on November 6 not following his own COVID-19 protocols he set forth for the state.
FOX 11 joins LAPD raids on illegal casinos operating throughout San Fernando Valley neighborhoods
Over the past nine months, FOX 11 has joined Vice units from LAPD’s Valley Bureau on nine separate raids of illegal casinos operating throughout the San Fernando Valley.
LA Metro hotline costing taxpayers thousands per call; whistleblower alleges cronyism
A months-long FOX 11 investigation has revealed that an L.A. Metro sexual harassment hotline operated by a local charity is currently costing taxpayers more than $8,000 per call after a series of no-bid contracts to operate the hotline were awarded to the best friend and campaign donor of L.A. County Supervisor & Metro board member Sheila Kuehl after her office privately pushed for Metro to hire the charity.
LAPD cracking down on illegal break-in parties that pose health risk during pandemic
The Los Angeles Police Department is cracking down on illegal break-in parties that have been causing an uproar throughout the San Fernando Valley the past several months.
Chilean “tourists” exploiting U.S. visa waivers to commit mass burglaries in SoCal
A FOX 11 investigation is exposing gangs of Chilean nationals who have been utilizing visa waivers to come to the United States for the sole purpose of burglarizing homes, businesses, and vehicles, and Southern California has become a top target for the criminals.
Torrance man sues AT&T over $1.8 million 'SIM Swap' hack allegedly involving company employees
Torrance resident Seth Shapiro has filed a federal lawsuit against AT&T, alleging that the wireless provider’s employees helped hackers pull off a ‘SIM Swap’ hack that robbed him of $1.8 million, and he says chat logs from the arrested hackers prove it.
FOX 11 confronts real estate impostor accused of pocketing victim’s security deposits
FOX 11 is tracking down and confronting a real estate impostor accused of using fake documents and pocketing victim’s security deposits, then disappearing, while pretending to be the assistant of a Los Angeles realtor.