The Cecil Hotel: If these walls could talk, investigating the mysterious DTLA hotel
A hot new Netflix show is creating renewed interest in a notorious building in DTLA. Laura Diaz spent the day investigating the mysterious Cecil Hotel.
New Netflix documentary details ‘Night Stalker’ and his reign of terror
A new Netflix documentary series is bringing the Night Stalker's reign of terror back into focus.
Cipher solved in Zodiac Killer case decades after it was sent
A coded message allegedly sent by the Zodiac Killer has finally been cracked by amateur sleuths.
Scott Peterson to stay at San Quentin as judge mulls retrial
No one outside of San Quentin State Prison will be seeing Scott Peterson in person anytime soon.
Families get closure as Golden State Killer is sentenced to life
For years I've been fascinated by the hunt to find the infamous "Golden State Killer."
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole for decades of rapes, slayings
A former California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to life imprisonment for a decade-long string of rapes and murders across a wide swath of California.
Golden State Killer faces his victims before sentencing
The Golden State Killer will hear testimonials from his many of the women he raped, beginning Tuesday and through Thursday when Orange County's victims will have their say.
California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty
Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings, a 74-year-old former police officer is expected to plead guilty Monday to being the elusive Golden State Killer.
'Tool Box Killer' who preyed on teenagers dies in California
Roy Lewis Norris one of the so-called “Tool Box Killers” who preyed on teenage girls in Southern California more than 40 years ago has died, state corrections officials said Tuesday.