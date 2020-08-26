Board of Supervisors approves funding for Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies body-worn cameras
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the first year of funding towards the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's new body-worn camera program.
'People in Los Angeles will die': DHS asks Sheriff Villanueva to rethink new sanctuary policy
A top official with the Department of Homeland Security said that Sheriff Alex Villanueva's new policy banning the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department from turning over any undocumented immigrants who commit crimes to ICE, no matter the severity of the crime, will result in the deaths of innocent people.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by LA County Sheriff's Department bus
An L.A. County Sheriff's Department transport bus struck and killed a pedestrian Monday in Arleta, authorities said.
L.A. Sheriff Villanueva raises concerns about deputy masks; blasts inspector general
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva blasted Inspector General Max Huntsman Wednesday, two days after Huntsman reported to the County Board of Supervisors that sheriff's deputies are failing to follow public health orders that require them to wear masks on the job.