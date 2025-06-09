Waymo cars set on fire as Los Angeles immigration raids protests continue

Waymo announced it is suspending its service in downtown Los Angeles after several of its driverless cars were set on fire amid protests over immigration raids across Southern California.

What we know:

At least five vehicles believed to be Waymos were seen burned to the ground at Olvera Street across from Union Station.

Flames engulf an autonomous Waymo vehicle during an anti-ICE protest in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The cars were reportedly called to the area of the protests taking place Sunday in the area of Arcadia and Alameda around 5 p.m.

When the cars arrived at the scene, a group apparently waiting for those cars began attacking them, slashing tires, smashing windows, and tagging them with graffiti before deciding to set them on fire.

According to officials, LA city firefighters let the cars burn themselves out due to the release of toxic gases from the vehicles, which contain lithium-ion batteries.

Big picture view:

Protests across Southern California, including downtown LA, Paramount, and Compton, enter their fourth day Monday.

The demonstrations are against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the region.

On Sunday, around 300 National Guard troops arrived in LA County at the direction of Trump, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's criticism.

The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said officers were "overwhelmed" by the remaining protesters. He said they included regular agitators who show up at demonstrations to cause trouble.

According to the LAPD, 42 people were arrested throughout the weekend. One was detained for throwing a Molotov cocktail at police and another for ramming a motorcycle into a line of officers.

Trump responded to McDonnell on Truth Social, telling him to arrest protesters in face masks.

"Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!" he wrote.

The backstory:

The arrival of the National Guard follows two days of protests that began Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading Saturday to Paramount.

Federal agents arrested immigrants in LA’s fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot and at several other locations on Friday. The next day, they were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office near another Home Depot in Paramount, which drew out protesters who suspected another raid. Federal authorities later said there was no enforcement activity at that Home Depot.

Internal government data shows ICE arrests during President Donald Trump's second term have already surpassed 100,000 this week, including over 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This marks a dramatic increase from the daily average of approximately 660 arrests during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

These numbers reportedly move closer to the stated goal of top administration officials, such as White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who has pushed for ICE to conduct "a minimum" of 3,000 arrests each day.

What's next:

Waymo said it will resume service in the area when it is deemed safe to do so.

