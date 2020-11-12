Byron Scott on Magic Johnson’s comeback
Byron Scott speaks about Magic Johnson’s experience returning to the NBA and how other players reacted to being around him.
Longtime Lakers athletic trainer Gary Vitti relives Magic Johnson’s announcement
Longtime Lakers athletic trainer Gary Vitti gets emotional reliving the day the Lakers were told Magic Johnson had tested positive for HIV, saying “when I talk about this, I return to that dark place.”
Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaks about Magic’s influence as a businessman
Rep. Maxine Waters speaks about how Magic Johnson emerged as a successful businessman who gave back to the community and influenced others to become entrepreneurs.
View More