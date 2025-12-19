Uber driver charged with raping unconscious woman in Camarillo

The Brief An Uber driver has been charged with rape after allegedly assaulting an intoxicated passenger who fell asleep during a ride from Thousand Oaks to Camarillo. Simranjit Singh Sekhon, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested in Los Angeles County on December 15 following an investigation into the November 27 incident. The suspect remains in custody with bail set at $500,000; investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



An Uber driver from Bakersfield has been charged with the sexual assault of an unconscious passenger following a late-night ride from Thousand Oaks.

What we know:

Simranjit Singh Sekhon has been charged with rape of an unconscious person, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors have also included an aggravating factor, alleging the victim was particularly vulnerable.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rideshare driver accused of raping unconscious woman in Ventura County

The backstory:

Sekhon is accused of picking up an intoxicated woman outside a Thousand Oaks bar around 1 a.m. on November 27.

While the victim was asleep during the ride to her home in Camarillo, Sekhon allegedly continued to drive her around the area and sexually assaulted her.

Following an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Sekhon was located and arrested in Los Angeles County on December 15.

He made his initial court appearance for arraignment on December 19, where he entered a plea of not guilty.

What's next:

Sekhon is currently being held in custody with bail set at $500,000.

He is scheduled to return to court for an early disposition conference on December 29, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

FOX 11 has reached out to Uber for comment.