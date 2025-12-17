LA homeowner uses AirTag to track thieves, stolen goods

The Brief Surveillance video shows three masked suspects climbing a wall and breaking a glass door to enter the home — the second burglary at that house this year. The homeowner tracked his stolen electronics using an AirTag. Police said they couldn’t search an apartment complex without pinpointing a specific unit.



A Larchmont-area homeowner says his house was burglarized for the second time this year after masked suspects were captured on security video climbing over a wall, then breaking through a glass door and ransacking the residence while he was away at a holiday party.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, shared the surveillance footage with FOX 11. It shows three suspects casing the property before forcing their way inside Saturday evening.

What they're saying:

"We noticed that the French door to the backyard is broken and we realized…it happened again. It was just a huge shock to us," he said. "I’m just tired of it — twice was enough - once was enough!"

The break-in marked the second burglary at the home in less than a year. In January, the homeowner said more sophisticated intruders jammed the home’s Wi-Fi system and stole nearly all valuables inside.

This time, there was less to take — but the suspects inadvertently left behind a clue.

"I realized that the contents of my briefcase - the laptop and iPad in my briefcase - was on the bed," he said, realizing that the thieves must have taken it. "And then I thought - wait a minute - there’s an AirTag! So I went to my phone and I tried to find it, and it was still on, and two blocks away from here."

The homeowner had already filed a police report, so he contacted the Los Angeles Police Department again in hopes officers could quickly help recover the stolen property. However, he said police told him the AirTag’s location, which was inside an apartment complex, limited their ability to act.

"The officer told me that we can’t really go in and look for it because it’s an apartment building," he said. "It had to be on the open road or moving so they can identify it easily or it has to be in a single family home. So I was excited but then got kind of deflated."

Police say tracking devices like Apple AirTags can indicate a general location but often cannot pinpoint a specific apartment unit. Without identifying a single residence, officers can’t search multiple units without violating the rights of other residents. But a signal tied to a single-family home points to one address, providing clearer probable cause to investigate.

Since the burglary, the homeowner said he has watched the AirTag move across Los Angeles, from one apartment building to another.

"It’s kind of very frustrating," he said. "I don’t really care too much about getting the things back, but I want these people to get caught."

The homeowner said his frustration extends beyond his own experience, calling the repeated break-ins a broader community issue.

"If we can at least increase the catch rate or the arrest rate, then there may be some deterring factor for thieves to do this kind of things, because now it’s out of control in a way, because there’s no consequences — they just come and go," he said.