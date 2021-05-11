Report finds problems with Santa Monica Police Department's response to protests, looting last May
The Santa Monica City Council on Tuesday will review an independent report that found problems with how the Santa Monica Police Department responded to May 31 protests and civil unrest sparked by a Minneapolis officer's murder of George Floyd.
