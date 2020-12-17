Artist inspired by 'Mamba Mentality' in painting Eddie Van Halen mural
Noted artist Robert Vargas speaks on how he tapped into his inner-Mamba Mentality to honor another legend.
Natalia Bryant, eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, celebrates her eighteenth birthday
On Tuesday, Natalia Bryant, the firstborn child of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, is celebrating her eighteenth birthday.
President Trump wants Kobe Bryant statue in National Garden of American Heroes
As the shot clock winds down on his time in office, President Trump is looking to honor Kobe Bryant in the nation's capital.
One Year Later: Remembering the Altobelli family
For Tony Altobelli, Sunday, January 26, 2020 started out much like any other morning. He had no idea that a frantic phone call that he received that day about a deadly helicopter crash would change his life and the lives of his family forever.
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB to determine probable cause on Feb. 9
Thirteen days before the one-year mark of Kobe Bryant’s death, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday that it plans to hold a virtual meeting "to determine the probable cause" of the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Vanessa Bryant lashes out at mother over lawsuit demanding financial support
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, lashed out Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed against her by her mother demanding financial support and claiming the late Laker legend had vowed to take care of her financially for life.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss opens up about Kobe Bryant
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss opens up about Kobe Bryant in Part II of one-on-one interview with GDLA's Michaela Pereira.
Vote delayed on move to name 'Kobe Bryant Boulevard' downtown
A vote was delayed Wednesday on a proposal to rename a portion of Figueroa Street downtown in honor of late Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
Lakers win NBA Finals for first time in 10 years in season honoring Kobe Bryant
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals Sunday night against the Miami Heat in a season honoring the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Lakers won 106-93.
Kobe Bryant's presence felt as the Lakers head back to the finals
Everywhere you look you feel the presence of late Laker superstar, Kobe Bryant. 8 months after his tragic passing, the team he led to five championship rings, his LA Lakers — are back in the Finals. It took a decade to get here.
New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people that makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.
Vanessa Bryant sues second helicopter company in fatal Kobe Bryant crash
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is suing a second helicopter company stemming from the fatal crash in Calabasas that killed her husband, daughter Gianna, and seven others, alleging the Santa Ana-based firm's owner and founder suggested the route for the ill-fated flight and should have aborted it.
Vanessa Bryant sues LA County Sheriff Villanueva, LASD over leaked helicopter crash scene photos
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is suing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department after his deputies allegedly took personal photographs on their phones of the bodies of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of the deadly helicopter crash in Calabasas, according to a lawsuit obtained by FOX 11 Tuesday.
New Nike community store opens in Watts in honor of Mamba Week
It was a celebration in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts on Thursday as Nike opened its brand new Nike community store in honor of Mamba Week.
Air traffic controllers sued by helicopter company in fatal Kobe Bryant crash
The company that operated the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas in January, killing Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, is fighting back against lawsuits over the tragedy, filing a suit of its own contending air-traffic controllers are to blame for the crash.
LA City Councilmen propose renaming section of DTLA street after Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center
A plan is in the works to rename a section of Figueroa Street near Staples Center in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, it was announced Monday.
'Kobe Bryant Day': Celebrating Mamba's legacy in Los Angeles, Orange County and worldwide
Monday marks "Kobe Bryant Day," in the city of Los Angeles and in Orange County. While the special day has been made official in parts of Southern California, there are numerous ways to celebrate the NBA great and Los Angeles icon during Mamba Week from your living room, throughout the City of Angels, and beyond.
Local muralist celebrates Kobe Bryant Day through art
Celebrating Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County
In Remembrance: A look back on Kobe Bryant's career highlights
Sunday marks what would have been NBA legend Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. It also marks the start of Mamba Week, and to continue celebrating his legacy, here's a look back on some of his greatest career moments.