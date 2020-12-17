One Year Later: Remembering the Altobelli family

One Year Later: Remembering the Altobelli family

For Tony Altobelli, Sunday, January 26, 2020 started out much like any other morning. He had no idea that a frantic phone call that he received that day about a deadly helicopter crash would change his life and the lives of his family forever.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB to determine probable cause on Feb. 9

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB to determine probable cause on Feb. 9

Thirteen days before the one-year mark of Kobe Bryant’s death, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday that it plans to hold a virtual meeting "to determine the probable cause" of the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. 

Vanessa Bryant sues second helicopter company in fatal Kobe Bryant crash

Vanessa Bryant sues second helicopter company in fatal Kobe Bryant crash

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is suing a second helicopter company stemming from the fatal crash in Calabasas that killed her husband, daughter Gianna, and seven others, alleging the Santa Ana-based firm's owner and founder suggested the route for the ill-fated flight and should have aborted it.