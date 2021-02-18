West Nile virus: First locally acquired human case since 2019 confirmed in Ontario
The first locally-acquired human case of the West Nile virus since 2019 was reported in Ontario, health officials in San Bernardino County announced Thursday.
Inland Empire consumers face the nation’s highest inflation rate
The Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change paid by consumers for goods and services, reports inflation rates for Riverside and San Bernardino counties quadrupled to an annual rate of 6.8% in September.
Lauren Cho disappearance: Human remains found in Yucca Valley desert amid search for missing woman
Human remains have been discovered in the Yucca Valley desert, near Joshua Tree, two months after 30-year-old Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.
Some members of Bloomington community pushing back against warehouse project
Some members of the community are pushing back against the new warehouse plan in Bloomington.
Inland Empire designer featured in LA Fashion Week
His concept is called Nicholas Mayfield Over Everything.
Blood shortage impacting SoCal residents
Blood banks throughout Southern California are scrambling to get enough blood donations to fulfill an increased demand.
Rent goes up in Inland Empire amid 'sky high' demand
A real estate agent says the rental homes in the Inland Empire is becoming competitive.