Volunteer opportunities to help combat hunger in SoCal
There are several ways you can help make sure families in Southern California have access to healthy, nutritious meals. Whether you’d like to offer your time and volunteer, donate in person, or even make a monetary donation online… you can help make a difference. Here is a list of just a few options available in all Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties.
Volunteer nutrition team helping to feed thousands during pandemic
A small team of volunteers are putting their community first and helping to feed thousands of families during the pandemic.
Local graduate creates app and device to help cancer patients
Haley Jeffers is, most certainly, a model student. She’s a straight-A student, volunteers in the community, and just started her Freshman year at Harvard. But what sets Haley apart is something much different.