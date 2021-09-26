Community Champions: Food Forward
The non-profit Food Forward takes in donations from wholesalers and offers them up to charities, churches, food banks and community groups.
Community Champions: Jovenes, Inc.
Jovenes, Inc. is a nonprofit helping the youth end their cycle of homelessness.
Community Champions: East Side Riders Bike Club
Who doesn't love a bike ride? There's the fresh air, the exercise, and insight into your community. A Watts/Compton non-profit called East Side Riders Bike Club is making sure kids and families don't miss out on that experience.
Community Champions: Inside the Super Bowl Legacy program
The Super Bowl is less than 100 days away. Already, 56 local organizations have reason to be excited.
Community Champions: A New Way of Life Reentry Project
There's no place like (a) home. Tonight's Community Champions segment takes us to a home for women just out of prison.
Community Champions: Miry's List
Miry's List has been in action since 2018. They have recently rolled out the LA welcome mat to refugees from Afghanistan.
Community Champions: Angel City Sports
Football, basketball, golf, name your sport! For those with physical disabilities, Angel City Sports is their champion.
Community Champions: Sisters of Watts honored by NFL and Super Bowl LVI committee
The NFL season is well underway but SoFi Stadium had some VIPs already taking the field this summer. The nonprofit, Sisters of Watts, was one of them.
Community Champions: LAPD's Hollenbeck PAL honored as Super Bowl legacy champion
The Hollenbeck PAL is a life-changing youth development program. The organization was named a legacy champion by LA's Super Bowl host committee for its work with at-risk kids.
Community Champions: Harvest Home providing shelter for women in time of crisis
The Venice nonprofit provides safe shelter for women in a time of crisis.
Community Champions: PVJOBS helping workers re-construct their lives
Our new weekly Community Champions series continues! The FOX 11 segment is tied to the Super Bowl coming to Southern California in February.