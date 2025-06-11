LIVE: Federal charges announced in Molotov cocktail case tied to LA protest violence

The Brief Southern California has entered its sixth day of unrest as protests continue over immigration raids across the region. Some protests have taken a violent turn as demonstrators have clashed with law enforcement. As chaos erupted in downtown LA and Paramount over the weekend, a man was seen on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement.



On Wednesday morning, federal officials identified the man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during an anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest over the weekend.

Federal officials release video of the incident

What we know:

Video released by the Department of Homeland Security shows the moments before a suspect threw the crude bomb at law enforcement.

The video begins by showing a masked man in dark clothing with a lighter hiding behind a tree. As the suspect walked between the tree and a crowd, he then set some items on fire before the video shows him throwing the device.

DHS identified the suspect as Emiliano Garduno-Galvez. The agency said in 2024 he was arrested in Anaheim for grand theft and for a DUI in Long Beach. In addition, he had been previously deported.

Emiliano Garduno-Galvez (Department of Homeland Security)

FOX News' Bill Meluguin reported Garduno-Galvez will be charged with attempted murder.

The backstory:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6. Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Source: Information from the Department of Homeland Security and FOX News' Bill Melugin.



