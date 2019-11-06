Kamala Harris slams ‘profound failure of leadership’ in counter to Trump ahead of final night of RNC
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans a Thursday speech condemning President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and she'll give it just hours before Trump is set to accept renomination for a second term.
Residents react to Kamala Harris' historic DNC speech
Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, spoke at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night in a historic moment as the first Black and Indian woman to accept the Vice Presidential nomination.
Virginia mayor urged to resign after making Aunt Jemima comment about Biden picking Harris
The mayor of a small town in Virginia is being urged to resign following a Facebook post in which he claimed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "just announced Aunt Jemima" as his running mate.
Kamala Harris showed her mettle at age 5 when she stood up to bully, close friend says
Beaming with a great big smile, Stacey Johnson-Batiste, of Arcadia, talked of her best friend Kamala Harris, who is now Vice President running mate to presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
A former Feinstein aide speaks on what Kamala Harris needs to do next
Trevor Daley knows power women well. He was California senator Dianne Feinstein's state director for 16 years.
'She’s ready to do this job on day 1': Joe Biden introduces Kamala Harris as running mate
The pair will later sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make campaign debut in virus era
Joe Biden is making his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, betting that the California senator’s historic profile and confrontational style against President Donald Trump will boost Democrats’ efforts to oust the Republican president amid cascading national crises.
Donald and Ivanka Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ previous bid for California attorney general
Prior to becoming president, Donald Trump donated $6,000 to Harris' re-election campaign. Ivanka Trump gave $2,000.
Academics and voters discuss the impact of Kamala Harris as VP pick
Senator Kamala Harris is making history as the first woman of color on a major party ticket for Vice President.
Kamala Harris: From district attorney to senator to historic VP running mate — here’s what you need to know
Born in Oakland, California to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris won her first election in 2003 when she became San Francisco’s district attorney.
Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate
The pick fulfills the Democratic presidential contender’s promise to select a woman as his running mate, and puts to rest the sometimes bristly rivalry the pair shared during the early phase of the Democratic primary.
Senator Kamala Harris calls for suspension of credit card penalties and fees during coronavirus crisis
As Americans struggle to make ends meet during the coronavirus outbreak, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is calling for a suspension of credit card interest payments, penalties, and fees.
Sen. Harris fundraising efforts fuel speculation she will become Biden's running mate
California Sen. Kamala Harris made two notable fundraising moves Wednesday that are sure to fuel speculation about her prospects to be Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.
Sen. Kamala Harris introduces new bill to make school days longer
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced a new bill on Wednesday, the Family Friendly Schools Act, to make school days longer by a total of three hours.
Sen. Kamala Harris: President Trump holding America 'hostage'
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris said that President Trump is holding the American people “hostage” with the government shutdown.
