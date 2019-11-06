Residents react to Kamala Harris' historic DNC speech

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, spoke at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night in a historic moment as the first Black and Indian woman to accept the Vice Presidential nomination. 

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make campaign debut in virus era

Joe Biden is making his first appearance with newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, betting that the California senator’s historic profile and confrontational style against President Donald Trump will boost Democrats’ efforts to oust the Republican president amid cascading national crises.

Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris as running mate

The pick fulfills the Democratic presidential contender’s promise to select a woman as his running mate, and puts to rest the sometimes bristly rivalry the pair shared during the early phase of the Democratic primary.