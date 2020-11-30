2 dead following hazmat situation at Vernon food processing plant
Two people died following a hazmat situation at a Vernon food processing plant on Tuesday.
Pasadena city officials modify coronavirus restrictions; outdoor dining remains permitted
Outdoor dining is still allowed in Pasadena, but with new restrictions.
California utilities may cut power to more than 300,000 customers as fire danger looms
Southern California utilities warned Tuesday that they may cut power to more than 300,000 customers as dry, gusty weather raises the threat of wildfire dangers in the region.
Encino man who received 'gift of life' shares his story to encourage others
An Encino man received the "gift of life" through a bone marrow transplant last year, and is now encouraging others to become donors to save lives.
Encino man who received 'gift of life' shares his story to encourage others
An Encino man received the "gift of life" through a bone marrow transplant last year, and is now encouraging others to become donors to save lives.
LA County Supervisor dines at restaurant hours after voting to ban outdoor dining
Protesters gathered outside the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Tuesday after a FOX 11 report revealed hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining she dined outdoors herself.
Beverly Hills city leaders vote against LA County's restaurant ban
Beverly Hills city leaders are demanding Los Angeles County to repeal its outdoor dining ban.
Pasadena tweaks COVID-19 restrictions
Volunteers with Pasadena's police department are walking around to make sure people are masked up on the sidewalks.
Two killed, 1 seriously wounded in Pasadena shooting
Two men were killed Tuesday a third seriously injured in a shooting near Villa Parke in Pasadena.
Clippers offseason: Tracking trades, new signings and departures
After a humiliating second-round playoff exit, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are hoping to get the last laugh in the 2020-2021 season.
'Juno' and 'Umbrella Academy' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, issued a statement on social media coming out as transgender.
Man shot, killed in Gardena area, deputies say
A man is dead after a shooting in the Gardena area.
Animal sanctuary in Agua Dulce in desperate need for financial help
A local animal sanctuary needs your help more than ever.
Oscar nominee Elliot Page comes out as transgender in social media post
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page, formally known as Ellen Page, posted a gratitude-filled essay to social media coming out as transgender and non-binary, meaning that their gender identity is neither man nor woman.
COVID-19 testing site a nightmare for residents in South LA neighborhood
South Los Angeles residents say that a COVID-19 testing site in the area has been a complete nightmare and is disrupting their lives.
Los Angeles County restaurants can apply for up to $30,000 in financial relief amid new closure
Restaurants that have lost business due to coronavirus health regulations in Los Angeles County, which recently cut off in-person dining due to surging COVID cases, can apply this week to receive up to $30,000 in aid.
The 12 Good Days of Christmas: List of things to do safely around SoCal this holiday season
Here's a list of things to do safely around SoCal this holiday season to get in the Christmas spirit.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer discusses restaurant restrictions in LA County on GDLA
Los Angeles County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, stopped by Good Day LA on Tuesday to discuss restaurant restrictions, protests outside her home and record COVID-19 hospitalization rates.
Inglewood woman, 3 children found safe after being reported missing
A 28-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old twins were found safe shortly after they were reported missing Tuesday morning in Inglewood, officials said.
Neighbors create Christmas lights display in Glendora for 13 years in a row
A group of neighbors on Flamingo Street in Glendora have participated in a Christmas lights show for the past 13 years, and it's become a tradition in the area.