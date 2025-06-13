List: 'No Kings' anti-Trump protest locations in LA, Southern California

The Brief Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned nationwide on June 14, including multiple locations across California, coinciding with a military parade in Washington D.C. and Trump's 79th birthday. The demonstrations oppose the Trump administration’s policies and aim to reject authoritarianism and militarization, countering what organizers call a "costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade." While no protests are planned in Washington D.C., a flagship march will occur in Philadelphia, with organizers expecting millions to participate nationwide.



Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the U.S. - including in California - on Saturday, June 14 to protest the Trump administration's policies.

"No Kings" will follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids including in Los Angeles, where Trump's deployment of the National Guard has been met with heavy opposition.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said.

What is the ‘No Kings’ protest?

What we know:

Organizers describe No Kings as a "nationwide day of defiance."

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like," organizers said on the official No Kings website.

The protests are in affiliation with the 50501 movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Dozens of grassroots groups including Indivisible, American Federation of Teachers, Black Voters Matter, National Action Network, and Social Security Works are also involved.

The movement is inspired by the "Hands Off!" and May Day demonstrations across the U.S.

Organizers said action is being taken to reject the notion the country is ruled by a "king" and to show what democracy looks like: "people, united, refusing to be ruled."

"This country doesn’t belong to a king — and we’re not letting him throw himself a parade funded by tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars while stealing from us and stripping away our rights, our freedoms, and the programs our families rely on," a statement grom the group read.

‘No Kings’ protest locations

Local perspective:

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the military parade will be held.

The group says it will "make action everywhere else the story of America that day." The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said.

Here are some of the demonstrations planned in California on June 14:

Anaheim: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at La Palma Park

Antelope Valley: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard

Corona: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rimpau Park

Dana Point: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at intersection of Selva Road and PCH

El Segundo: 10 a.m. to noon at El Segundo Sign

Huntington Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at PCH and HB Pier

Laguna Beach: Noon to 2 p.m. at Laguna Beach: PCH and Main

Long Beach: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bixby Park Annex

Los Angeles : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall, 200 North Spring St.

Malibu: Noon to 1 p.m., at Malibu Library

Pasadena: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake & Colorado intersection

Riverside: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Riverside

Santa Barbara : 10:30 a.m. to noon at Chase Palm Park, 236 East Cabrillo Blvd.

San Diego : 10 am. to 1 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave.

San Luis Obispo : 10:30 a.m. to noon at San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse, 1050 Monterey St.

Santa Clarita: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Good Trouble Corner - Resist

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Palisades Park

Temecula: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temecula Duck Pond

Thousand Oaks: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at corner of Hillcrest and Lynn

Torrance: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Torrance City Hall

Victorville: 10 a.m. to noon at Bear Valley Park and Ride, Bear Valley and Amargosa Road

West Hollywood : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Whittier: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Whittier City Hall

Woodland Hills: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NE corner of Topanga Canyon Blvd. and Victory Blvd.

Ventura : 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Ave.

Additionally, protests are planned in Mexico, Canada, Africa, and Europe.

To find a demonstration near you, visit nokings.org.

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

Big picture view:

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

The parade will feature approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and 50 helicopters, according to the Associated Press.

"This historic celebration will feature powerful displays of patriotism, including flyovers, military vehicles, living history reenactments and moving tributes to the courage, sacrifice and commitment of our men and women in uniform," organizers said on the America250 website.

The event will also feature fireworks, a demonstration by the Army's Golden Knights Parachute team, and a concert with country music performers.

The grand celebration has sparked criticism over Trump's decision to throw an expensive parade - costing taxpayers an estimated $25 million to $45 million - amid cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs and a ban on transgender troops.

Army officials have estimated around 200,000 attendees for the parade.

It has been designated a National Special Security Event — similar to a presidential inauguration or state funeral, calling for an enhanced degree of high-level coordination among D.C. officials, the FBI, Capitol Police and Washington’s National Guard contingent — with the Secret Service taking the lead.

Dig deeper:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot.

These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.