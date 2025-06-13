ICE raids driving communities into hiding, evident by empty LA restaurants, shops

The Brief Fear of deportation and immigration raids is causing a significant decline in business and foot traffic in Latino communities in the San Fernando Valley. Business owners and workers are taking drastic measures, such as selling possessions, due to anxiety about potential deportation. Immigration attorney Jose Osorio highlights the widespread fear and its impact on daily life, businesses, and community events.



In the San Fernando Valley, fear is rippling through Latino communities—impacting businesses, families, and workers alike.

Abe, a business owner who asked us to protect his identity, says foot traffic at his flooring store has slowed to a near standstill.

"It’s very slow… a lot of people are afraid. Very, very slow," he says. "They’re afraid to come into the store, afraid to go to Home Depot. I’m losing customers. I’m losing my own installer—because they’re afraid to go to certain areas and get caught."

Abe owns a flooring company and says the climate of fear has led some workers to take drastic steps.

"Some of the workers are selling their cars, their tools, their furniture—just to cash out before they get caught and lose everything," he says. Inside his store, he gestures toward the empty showroom. "As you can see, it’s empty in here. Nobody’s here. People don’t want to spend money. And the Latino community—they’re very good spenders, but nobody’s out shopping."

The fear sparked by mass deportations, targeted workplace ICE raids, and random immigration stops is driving many into hiding—keeping them from everyday routines like shopping, working, or even taking their kids to school.

At Panadería La Colmena in North Hollywood, owner Avenidad Vázquez is also feeling the impact. He says baked goods that would normally sell out early now sit untouched.

In Spanish, he explains why there are few shoppers: "Fear… the fear that they’re going to get caught." That fear is visible in other corners of the Valley. At a local Home Depot, fewer day laborers are showing up.

One worker tells us, "You step outside with fear and anxiety." Another says he feels constantly on edge. "I’m filled with anxiety that ICE could take me away at any moment—but I have no choice. I need to work."

Immigration attorney Jose Osorio says the fear is justified—and growing. "What is happening now is terrible, unprecedented, and a manufactured crisis that is causing fear throughout the community," Osorio says. He explains that even individuals with work permits and no criminal record—many whose immigration cases were closed over a decade ago—are now receiving letters to appear in court for possible deportation. "It’s no surprise people are afraid to go about their daily lives," he says.

And the effects stretch beyond individual households. "Businesses are being affected, as well as families, communities, graduation ceremonies. What we’re seeing is widespread concern," Osorio adds. "Employers are telling me their workers are calling in—too afraid to come to work and rightfully so."