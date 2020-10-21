Thousands without power in Los Angeles County amid Santa Ana winds
Thousands of people in Los Angeles County were without power Monday night, as strong Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland and blew tree debris into power lines.
Nearly 50K turn out to vote in-person on opening weekend in Los Angeles
Nearly 50,000 voters turned out over opening weekend in Los Angeles County to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.
Southland braces for fire weather; Red flag warning in effect for LA County
Los Angeles County officials are on high alert in anticipation of strong Santa Ana winds and elevated fire danger, which is expected to continue through Tuesday.
Hundreds of honks for every run at Dodgers' drive-in
Hundreds of honks for every run at the Dodgers' drive-in as fans in 1,000 vehicles cheer on the boys in blue in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.
'Brian's Song,' 'Roots' and 'Purple Rain' writer William Blinn dead at 83
William Blinn, the screenwriter behind immensely popular and thought-provoking TV movies such as "Brian's Song" and "Roots," as well as the motion picture "Purple Rain," starring Prince, died at age 83.
Court officials warn of email scam about jury duty
Los Angeles County residents are being warned about an email scam that threatens fines if they don't appear in federal court for jury duty.
Dodgers Foundation spreading cheers across greater LA area
As fans cheer on the Dodgers from afar, the team's foundation continues to make an impact on the local community off-the-field.
Christine Devine: My day with Shaquille O'Neal 20 years ago
FOX 11's Christine Devine looks back on her exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal. The big fella opened up to Christine on his childhood and his inspiration.
Meet the duo that's creating original music for the Dodgers
It’s a celebration of a team, a city and a fan base that’s perhaps more loyal than any other in sports.
Weather Forecast for Thursday, Oct. 22
The latest weather forecast for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.
LAPD searching for woman seen on video trying to kidnap 2 children
The suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap a 1-year-old boy before she went to another location and allegedly attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy.
Brothers show their Dodgers spirit spray painting team logos on lawns across Southern California
Two young Dodgers fans are hitting it out of the park as the boys in blue look to capture their 7th World Series title.
LAPD chief predicts highest homicide rate since 2009; critics question timing
For the first time in more than a decade, homicides in the city of Los Angeles could reach a grim milestone of more than 300 by the year’s end.
Local reaction to Pope Francis' historic endorsement of same-sex civil unions
Pope Francis' endorsement of same-sex civil unions breaks away from the official teaching of the Roman Catholic Church, and it's sparking reaction across the globe.
Vote delayed on move to name 'Kobe Bryant Boulevard' downtown
A vote was delayed Wednesday on a proposal to rename a portion of Figueroa Street downtown in honor of late Laker legend Kobe Bryant.
Dodgers' Dustin May struggles in loss to Rays in World Series Game 2
Rays pitcher Blake Snell kept the Dodgers hitters at bay, striking out 9 Los Angeles batters in four-plus innings. Snell allowed two earned runs before getting pulled from the mound in the fifth.
LA City Council calls on Mercury Public Affairs to end association with Turkey, amid conflict in Armenia
Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian, joined by all 15 LA City councilmembers, are demanding Mercury Public Affairs end its association with Turkey, amid growing hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
2 more men accuse Garcetti's political advisor of sexual misconduct
A close political ally and former deputy chief of staff to Mayor Eric Garcetti was facing sexual misconduct allegations from two more men Wednesday, one day after he agreed to temporarily step aside from his nonprofit work and political activities on behalf of the mayor.
Suspect arrested in 1996 killing of 17-year-old girl in Topanga Canyon area
A Texas man who allegedly killed a 17-year-old Boyle Heights girl in 1996 was in custody Wednesday after DNA evidence connected him to the crime, authorities said.