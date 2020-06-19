Culture Conversations is a brand new FOX 11 Digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future. We’ll also examine how Black culture has shaped America and continues to influence our generation. Each week host Mimi Brown will interview change-makers, influencers, and celebrities on weekly newsworthy topics.

