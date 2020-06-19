Culture Conversations: Amplifying the voices of Kirk Franklin, Jeff Friday

In this episode, Culture Conversation host Mimi Brown speaks to Kirk Franklin, one of the most recognizable names in contemporary gospel music and Jeff Friday, the man behind the annual American Black Film Festival that celebrates Black Americans in film and has helped launch the careers of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. 

Culture Conversations: Amplifying diverse voices and celebrating culture

Culture Conversations is a brand new FOX 11 Digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future.  We’ll also examine how Black culture has shaped America and continues to influence our generation.  Each week host Mimi Brown will interview change-makers, influencers, and celebrities on weekly newsworthy topics.  