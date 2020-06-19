Culture Conversations: Special edition addresses Jacob Blake shooting, social justice in sports, RNC
In a week of protests and national outrage that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, FOX 11 hosted a special edition of its digital program, Culture Conversations, featuring two radio hosts.
Culture Conversations: Amplifying the voices of Kirk Franklin, Jeff Friday
In this episode, Culture Conversation host Mimi Brown speaks to Kirk Franklin, one of the most recognizable names in contemporary gospel music and Jeff Friday, the man behind the annual American Black Film Festival that celebrates Black Americans in film and has helped launch the careers of some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
Culture Conversations: Amplifying the voices of Bree Newsome Bass, Our Black Party
In this episode, Culture Conversation host Mimi Brown talks to Bree Newsome Bass who drew national attention when she climbed the flagpole in front of the South Carolina Capitol building and lowered the Confederate flag. We also hear how Our Black Party is improving the lives of Black people through political action.
Culture Conversations: Tamika Mallory shares the latest in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor
This week's episode of Culture Conversations features Activist Tamika Mallory and Dr. Janice Gassam Asare.
Culture Conversations: Entertainment mogul Master P and Comedian Jo Koy share their stories
Culture Conversations: Tina Knowles-Lawson addresses voter suppression ahead of 2020 election
Culture Conversations: Holding Hollywood accountable for false, harmful portrayals of race
Culture Conversations: Fierce leaders and the power of activism, protests
Culture Conversations: Racial profiling, building generational wealth and documenting police brutality
Culture Conversations: Police reform, Black culture and entertainment
Culture Conversations: Amplifying diverse voices and celebrating culture
Culture Conversations is a brand new FOX 11 Digital program aimed at closely examining the issues that our nation is grappling with at this moment: race, inequality, justice, policing, political strength, and what these issues mean to our future. We’ll also examine how Black culture has shaped America and continues to influence our generation. Each week host Mimi Brown will interview change-makers, influencers, and celebrities on weekly newsworthy topics.