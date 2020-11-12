Rising Up: FOX 11 documentary series official trailer
In this new limited edition documentary series, Rising Up, FOX 11 conducts new interviews coast to coast, tracing the timeline of the critical moments in social justice which led to a movement never to be forgotten.
Digital Extra: Wrongfully profiled by the LAPD, Monette Watley to share her story in FOX 11's Rising Up
Monette Watley was protecting a store from looters in her community when she was wrongly profiled and detained by responding LAPD in a tense confrontation seen live across the world in an exclusive FOX 11 video. She shares her story in the upcoming documentary series Rising Up.
Rising Up: FOX 11 documentary series will look back at critical moments that led to social justice movement
