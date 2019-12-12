Opioid testing among MLB players to begin next season following death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Beginning next season, Major League Baseball will begin testing its players for opioids in light of the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The new policy would also allow major and minor league players to use marijuana for pain relief without being disciplined.
Anthony Rendon and Los Angeles Angels agree to $245 million, seven-year contract: reports
Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract Wednesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Angels reach deal, will stay in Anaheim through 2050
The Los Angeles Angels have struck a tentative deal with Anaheim that would keep the team playing in the city through at least 2050, the city announced Wednesday.
Angels sign former player and Cubs manager Joe Maddon to a three-year deal
Joe Maddon named as new manager of Los Angeles Angels
Joe Maddon reached a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, it was reported Wednesday.
Angels' pitchers interviewed by federal agents as part of Tyler Skaggs' death investigation
At least six current or former Los Angeles Angels players have been interviewed by federal agents as part of an investigation into the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Angels employee reportedly provided drugs to Tyler Skaggs
Los Angeles Angels officials responded Saturday to an ESPN report that a public relations employee for the team told federalinvestigators he provided oxycodone to former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs and abused it with him for years. The report also mentions that two team officials were told about Skaggs' drug use long before his death in July.
Investigation underway following death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs
An investigation was underway Tuesday to determine what caused the death of 27-year-old Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, with police suspecting neither foul play nor suicide.
Angels superstar Mike Trout talks storm chasing in Arizona
It snowed last week in Arizona, and Mike Trout of the Angels was more than thrilled.
It snowed last week in Arizona, and Mike Trout of the Angels was more than thrilled.