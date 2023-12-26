Los Angeles is home to some of the best and even the most profitable sports franchises in the world. It’s also where some of the best athletes across the globe are proud to call home.

Home to SoFi Stadium, the Crypto.com Arena, the Rose Bowl, BMO Stadium and more, the City of Angels is also one of the best places to catch a game. For LA sports fans, there’s never a dull moment. In no particular order, here are some of LA's biggest sports stories of 2023.

Sho-Time Comes to Hollywood

Newly acquired Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

It's officially Sho-Time in Hollywood. Superstar Shohei Ohtani announced his move up the 5 Freeway after he left the Los Angeles Angels and signed a historic contract with the LA Dodgers worth $700 million.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joins the Dodgers

Days before Christmas, the Dodgers reportedly signed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year deal worth a whopping $325 million.

With a roster filled with superstars, the Dodgers look to be on the verge of a league takeover.

LeBron James Becomes the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

No matter how you feel about LeBron James, there is no denying his greatness on the court. The four-time champion and 19-time All-Star only further cemented his legacy after he became the league’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing legendary Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

James Harden Becomes a Los Angeles Clipper

(Getty Images)

A few games in the 2023-24 season, Los Angeles native James Harden finally got his wish and was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers, joining fellow Southern California natives Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell.

Harden had an eyebrow-raising introductory press conference, and his sound bite of "I’m not a system player, I’m a system," dominated the headlines. Harden’s start with the Clippers was a disaster marked by a six-game losing streak. However, after some growing pains, chemistry-building and roster adjustments, the Clippers then shocked the league by winning nine games in a row. After some grueling holiday losses, the Clippers remain determined to win the franchise's first championship.

Lakers 2023 Playoff Run

It’s a sports story that didn’t necessarily have a happy ending, but the way the Los Angeles Lakers were able to turn things around after a grim start to the 2022-23 season was remarkable. After beginning the season with a 0-5 record, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham made the necessary adjustments and at the trade deadline, the Lakers front office made some roster moves that would better complement stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

(Getty Images)

The Men in Purple and Gold then went 43-39 in the regular season, knocked out the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament and went on to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, their season ended in a sweep. LeBron James was so frustrated with how the season ended, he even temporarily considered retirement.

Dodgers Short-Lived Playoff Run

(Getty Images)

Simply put, the Los Angeles Dodgers did not show up in the playoffs and every player on the roster looked like a shell of themselves. Despite winning 100 games in the regular season, the postseason was a disaster and was a collapse for the record books. The "Boys in Blue" couldn’t get a single win and were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the playoffs.

Bronny James’ Miraculous Comeback

Over the summer, University of Southern California freshman Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest while practicing with his teammates on campus.

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Four months later, he was given medical clearance to play basketball again and made his college game debut against Long Beach State. Bronny James made his debut in a packed house at the Galen Center with his dad, NBA superstar LeBron James, in attendance on Dec. 10.

In addition, LeBron James said he's dedicating the 2023-24 NBA season to Bronny following the scare.

San Bernardino Native Jayden Daniels Wins the Heisman Trophy

Quarterback Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers and his parents pose with The Heisman Memorial Trophy .(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LSU quarterback and San Bernadino native Jayden Daniels won college football’s most prestigious honor and was named the year’s Heisman Trophy winner. Not only did he win the Heisman Trophy, but he was also named the AP College Football Player of the Year. What a way to end his college career!

Daniels will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.