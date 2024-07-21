This California chain beats In-N-Out for best fast food burger in America

The best fast food burger in the U.S. is made by a California-based chain - and it isn't In-N-Out, according to USA Today's recent rankings.

The top honor goes to The Habit Burger Grill, according to USA Today's list of 10Best fast food burgers around America.

SUGGESTED: This restaurant sells America's best fast food fried chicken, according to USA Today

Based in Irvine, the Habit ranked first in the country because of its signature Double Char burger, made with two 100% fresh ground beef patties chargrilled over an open flame, caramelized onions, and other toppings sandwiched between two toasted buns. The Habit's first restaurant opened in 1969 in Santa Barbara.

In-N-Out Burger came in at No. 2 for its popular Double Double burger made with two slices of American cheese, its signature spread, and fresh toppings like lettuce, onions, and tomato. Don't forget the animal style fries! It's a notch up from last year's rankings, where it placed sixth.

Here's the top 10 list of best fast food burgers in America:

The Habit Burger and Grill: Double Char In-N-Out Burger: Double Double BurgerFi: BBQ Rodeo Burger Jack in the Box: Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger Five Guys: Cheeseburger Whataburger: Double Meat Whataburger Culver's: ButterBurger Cheese, Double Burger King: Whopper Carl's Jr: Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger White Castle: The 1921 Slider

The list was compiled by editors of USA TODAY 10Best and a panel of "burger buffs" who listed their top picks, which readers voted on to determine who made the best burger.

SUGGESTED: These are California's top BBQ spots, according to Yelp

