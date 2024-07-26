Deputies say neighbor attacked, stabbed Loma Linda man, knife still stuck in skull

article

A Loma Linda man remains in the ICU Friday, after deputies said he was attacked and stabbed by a neighbor. A piece of the knife used in the attack remains stuck in his skull.

Michael Roque was walking to his carport on Monday, on his way to work at UC Riverside when he was attacked.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says that 37-year-old Mark Eldridge, who had recently moved into the Loma Linda apartment complex, attacked Roque — first with a rock, then with a knife.

"When my son was approaching his car, he was struck numerous times with a rock in the back of the head, and when he fell forward, that's when [Eldridge] proceeded to use his knife," said father Raul Roque. "[He] tried to slice his throat and stabbed him in the side of the head. A portion of the knife, about four inches of it, broke off and stayed in his brain."

The SBCSD said they got simultaneous 911 calls — one from Roque, saying he was being assaulted, and one from Eldridge, saying someone tried to break into his home. Deputies said they found no signs of forced entry at the home, but plenty of signs of assault with a deadly weapon, so they arrested Eldridge. His bail has been set at $500,000.

Roque's father told Fox 11 that Michael didn't even know Eldridge. Off camera, neighbors said the suspect kept to himself and seemed to be paranoid. But no one seems to know what may have triggered the assault.

Roque's injuries are traumatic, and his treatment will be extensive.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his care. The 35-year-old had just changed jobs, so they are afraid the new insurance may not cover the treatments. That fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

"We're just hanging in there" said Raul Roque "and hoping this man doesn't do this to another family".