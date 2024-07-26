Alison Chao: Shocking arrest made in case of California teen found safe after disappearance

A shocking arrest was made Friday in the case of a 15-year-old Monterey Park girl who went missing last week and was found safe on Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Jeffrey Chao, the father of Alison Chao, on suspicion of child abduction, conspiracy and falsifying a police report relating to the July 16 disappearance of his daughter.

Alison was reported missing after she left on her bike from her Monterey Park home to go visit a relative in San Gabriel. She never made it there.

Glendale Police located Alison on Tuesday, July 23. Family members, including Jeffrey Chao, held a press conference that day, expressing their relief that the girl had been found. When FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff asked Jeffrey Chao at that press conference if he had heard from his daughter in the days she was missing, he repeatedly said "no."

Also during that press conference, family members expressed their frustrations as Alison's parents are involved in a custody battle. Alison's aunt Jenny said Tuesday, "the system has failed her. She would never do anything like this."

Police released no other details about the case and offered no further comment. The department is still investigating.

Attorneys for the girl's mother had no comment on the news of the arrest.