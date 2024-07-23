Alison Chao missing: Family of California teen to give update

The family of missing Monterey Park teen Alison Chao will give an update on the search for the 15-year-old one week after she disappeared while on a bike ride to a relative's house in the San Gabriel Valley.

Chao was last seen on July 16 a little after 5:30 p.m. riding her bicycle in the 4400 block of Collis Avenue in the El Sereno area, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alison Chao: 15-year-old California girl disappears on bike ride to relative's home

Police have not released any information on the circumstances surrounding Chao's disappearance, but said in a statement there is "currently no threat to public safety."

Chao is described as 5'2" tall and weighs under 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, a pair of black shorts and a pair of dark shoes.

Tips can be called in to a dedicated tip line at 626-307-1444 or by email at MPPDTips@montereypark.ca.gov.

