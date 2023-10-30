LA Clippers land former MVP James Harden, report says

article

The Los Angeles Clippers have added another Southern California native to their roster in a blockbuster trade.

James Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star, is being traded to the Clips from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski late Monday night.

As of 11 p.m., it is unknown who the Clippers are sending to the Sixers in the Harden trade.

The Clippers and 76ers were reportedly in trade talks on and off throughout the offseason and the deal apparently failed after Harden sometime after called Daryl Morey, Sixers President of Basketball Operations "a liar" multiple times during an event in China. Multiple sources said the Sixers were asking for too much in the trade and that they wanted to add players to the team to build around Joel Embiid in his prime.

Those talks apparently picked back up during training camp. Harden did not show up to the first day of training camp with Philly but appeared on Day 2. The team even posted a video of him on X, formerly known as Twitter, making a play with Tobias Harris.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue joined NBA Today Thursday from Honolulu and when asked what he thought about Harden, he simply answered "I don’t know." Earlier in the week on Media Day in Los Angeles, Lue said he was confident with the Clippers as constructed at the time.

Harden attended Artesia High School before attending Arizona State University. In 2009, he was selected third in the NBA Draft by Oklahoma City where he began his career. He’s also played for Houston and Brooklyn.

He was named the league MVP in 2018.

Tip-off for the Clippers regular season is scheduled on Oct. 25 in a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.