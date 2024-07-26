Miracle no one was killed as video captures crash after crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino

Dramatic video captured a multi-vehicle collision which led to a massive pileup on the 101 Freeway in Encino.

Just after midnight, the California Highway Patrol received reports of a rollover crash in the eastbound lanes near Hayvenhurst Ave. A good Samaritan was one of multiple people who stopped to help, then the video shows a vehicle slamming into the back of another car that was stopped in the left lane of the freeway.

The man is seen on video jumping onto the center median of the freeway, narrowly avoiding injury.

It appears that six or more vehicles were involved in the crashes.

The good Samaritan said he almost hit the car involved in the initial crash because there were no flashing lights, making it hard to see ahead of him.

"I got out to see if the person was OK and this car hit it, and he missed me by this much. I almost died," the witness said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported a woman to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown. No other transports were made.

The cause of the initial crash is unknown.

Additional details were not immediately available.