Bronny James makes college debut at USC 4 months after cardiac arrest

LeBron James' son Bronny made his college basketball debut Sunday, scoring four points in 16 minutes off the bench in USC's 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State, more than four months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a July practice.

With his father looking on from courtside at the Galen Center, James entered the game with 12 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first half. He grabbed a rebound 1:25 later and missed a 3-point shot four seconds after that.

The 19-year-old freshman made his second shot, a 3-pointer with 13:10 left in the second half that increased the Trojans' lead to 56-46.

The 49ers used 10-2 and 8-2 runs to take a 72-71 lead with 1:05 left in regulation. Boogie Ellis made a layup with 42 seconds to play in regulation and James a free throw with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to put USC ahead 74-72.

Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis made a jump shot with three seconds left in regulation, tying the score and forcing overtime.

James played the first 2:42 of overtime and did not take a shot. USC made one of six shots in the five-minute overtime. The Beach (7-4) scored the final four points on Tsohonis' free throws.

Bronny James of the USC Trojans dunks the ball during warm ups prior to a game against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

James made one of three shots, one of two free throws, had three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

James participated Thursday in his first full-contact practice at USC, without any limitations, the final step in his return to basketball.

He suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice at Galen Center on July 24. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was initially treated in intensive care. He was discharged from the hospital three days later.

In August, the James family said that after comprehensive initial and follow-up exams, "the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

James' family announced Nov. 30 that he had been cleared by doctors for a "full return to basketball."

A 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound combo guard, James is billed by USC as having "elite basketball instincts and toughness with the ability to score from anywhere on the court." He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon High in Chatsworth, and was ranked as the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class by ESPN.com.

James scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range with four assists in the McDonald's All-American game.

LeBron James has said he would like to play long enough to play alongside his son in the NBA.