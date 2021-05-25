82-year-old widow may lose Inglewood home over $38,000 HOA debt
“They want this property because it’s worth a lot of money," the woman said, who lives very close to the $5B SoFi Stadium.
An 82-year-old woman is in danger of losing her home of 35 years. But Marie Riggins isn't going down without a fight.
