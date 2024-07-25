Newsom issues executive order to remove all homeless encampments in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday for the removal of homeless encampments in his state, the Associated Press reports.

The guidance comes after a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces.

Ultimately, the decision to remove the encampments will be up to local authorities, Newsom said. While the governor cannot order local authorities to act, his administration can apply pressure by withholding money for counties and cities.

The order will give guidance to state agencies on how to remove the thousands of tents and makeshift shelters across the state.

"We must act with urgency to address dangerous encampments," Newsom said in a statement.

The case was the most significant on the issue to come before the high court in decades and comes as cities across the country have wrestled with the politically complicated issue of how to deal with a rising number of people without a permanent place to live and public frustration over related health and safety issues.

Last month, the LA Homeless Services Authority released its annual "Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count" report, which noted that LA saw a slight decline in homelessness.

According to that report, LA County saw a slight decline of .27% in overall homelessness countywide as well as a decrease in unsheltered homelessness of 5.1% in the county and 12.7% in the City of Los Angeles.

Data revealed there were 75,312 unhoused people in the county and 45,252 unhoused in the city of L.A. in 2024.

Officials attributed the downward trends to "unprecedented policy alignment and investments" made by the city, county, state and federal governments, according to Paul Rubenstein, LAHSA deputy chief of external relations.





