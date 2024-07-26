Family says Hemet man was unarmed, no threat when officers shot at him 'at least 100' times

article

Family and friends gathered Friday in front of Hemet City Hall to demand justice for a man who was shot and killed by police outside a downtown bar on July 4.

The family of Jimmy Lopez said he was unarmed when Hemet Police officers fired "at least 100 rounds" at Lopez, killing him.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on July 4, outside a bar in the 200 block of E. Florida Avenue. Hemet Police officers were called out to the area after they got reports that a drunk man had walked out of a bar with a gun in his pants.

Lopez's family shared video of the shooting at their press conference Friday. The video doesn't have any audio, but appears to show Lopez sitting on a sidewalk with his back against the wall. A police officer is seen in the frame down the sidewalk from Lopez. In the video, Lopez appears to be smoking before he sits up from the wall. That's when he appears to be shot several times by someone off-camera.

SUGGESTED: Long Beach PD releases video of officers fatally shooting teen armed with replica gun

Lopez's family said that officers shot him "without conclusive evidence that Jimmy was armed or posed a threat," alleging that they shot at him "at least 100" times. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not commented on the allegations about how many times Lopez was shot.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on July 5 that his office is investigating the shooting, as it does with all officer-involved shootings.

In its initial press release related to the shooting, the Hemet Police Department did not say whether a weapon was found at the scene, and said it would not yet release the identities of the involved officers.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Hemet Police Department for comment and is waiting to hear back.