Bronny James, son of LeBron James, rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at USC

Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California Monday.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there was more information," a statement provided to The Athletic read.

The statement continued to say, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The 18-year-old spent four seasons as a standout on the basketball team at Chatsworth's Sierra Canyon. In May, the McDonald's All-American and highly sought-after recruit announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post.

The terrifying medical incident is eerily similar to what happened to Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in January when the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest.

Last month, Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for service to the Bills' training staff and honored them for saving his life at the ESPY Awards in an emotional moment.

It’s unknown if Bronny James has any pre-existing health conditions.

Another member of the James family also recently made headlines. Bryce James reportedly left Sierra Canyon and transferred to Campbell Hall in Studio City.

