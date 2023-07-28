Bronny James: Officials release frantic 911 call after USC freshman’s cardiac arrest

The Los Angeles Fire Department Friday released the 911 call after the University of Southern California freshman Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the Galen Center earlier this week.

"We need an ambulance immediately," the caller is heard telling the 911 operator.

"Listen…listen to me," he said. "We need an ambulance here now."

"We’re going to send help," the operator responds.

The operator then instructs the caller to get next to the patient.

"Is there a doctor on scene with him or a registered nurse?" the operator asks, and the caller responds "No."

The operator then tells the caller that fire department paramedics were already on the way. Authorities have not released the caller's identity.

Once first responders arrived, Bronny James was rushed to the hospital and treated in the intensive care unit. Health officials said James was later stabilized and moved out of the ICU.

The 18-year-old has since been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and continues to recover at home.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron James wrote on social media Thursday.

The social media post continued to say, "Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to us all #JamesGang."