Dodgers ticket prices soar after Shohei Ohtani signing: report

It’s officially Sho-Time in Los Angeles!

While fans who bleed Dodger blue look forward to seeing the Japanese superstar beginning next season after he signed a historic $700 million deal, many fans anticipated ticket prices would go up. Now, a new report has confirmed their suspicions.

According to data by Logitix, tickets for the Dodgers home opener have jumped 152%. Before the Ohtani signing, the average ticket for opening night was priced at $390.95 per ticket. Now? The average price for the highly anticipated game scheduled for March 28, 2024, has soared to $983.71.

However, the data also reveals ticket prices won’t be so bad for the wallet for other Dodger games. In the 2023 season, Dodger fans were paying an average of $171.67 per ticket. Next year, tickets are expected to go for an average of $295, which is a 71% increase.

Here are some other key dates with opportunities to see the Dodgers and Ohtani across the globe: