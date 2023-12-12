Dodgers ticket prices soar after Shohei Ohtani signing: report
LOS ANGELES - It’s officially Sho-Time in Los Angeles!
While fans who bleed Dodger blue look forward to seeing the Japanese superstar beginning next season after he signed a historic $700 million deal, many fans anticipated ticket prices would go up. Now, a new report has confirmed their suspicions.
According to data by Logitix, tickets for the Dodgers home opener have jumped 152%. Before the Ohtani signing, the average ticket for opening night was priced at $390.95 per ticket. Now? The average price for the highly anticipated game scheduled for March 28, 2024, has soared to $983.71.
However, the data also reveals ticket prices won’t be so bad for the wallet for other Dodger games. In the 2023 season, Dodger fans were paying an average of $171.67 per ticket. Next year, tickets are expected to go for an average of $295, which is a 71% increase.
Here are some other key dates with opportunities to see the Dodgers and Ohtani across the globe:
- Feb. 22: Spring Training opener in Glendale, Ariz.
- March 20: 2024 MLB World Tour Seoul Series
- April 5: Dodgers vs. Cubs at Wrigley Field
- May 3: Battle of the reigning MVPs
- June 7: Dodgers vs. Yankees at Yankee Stadium
- June 11: Dodgers host the Texas Rangers, the reigning World Series champs
- June 21: First Freeway series against Angels
- September 3: Ohtani returns to Angel Stadium as a visitor