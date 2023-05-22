Lakers get swept by Nuggets in West finals

The Los Angeles Lakers' bid for banner No. 18 will have to come at another season after the Purple and Gold got swept in four games in the Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets 113-111 in Game 4, marking an end to LA's season.

Although the Lakers may have hit the wall in dramatic fashion in the third round, the 2022-2023 season will likely be remembered by Laker Nation as the year the team turned things around.

Darvin Ham had a nightmare start to his NBA head coaching career as LA started the regular season 2-10. But after a series of midseason trades, including shipping out former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in a trade, the Lakers somehow found a way to punch a ticket to the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers first clinched the league's Play-In Tournament and then beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in that game. LA, entering the playoffs as a seventh seed, knocked off the second-seed Memphis Grizzlies in six games in Round 1. After beating Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, the Lake Show went on to dethrone the defending champions Golden State Warriors in six games.

SERIES AT A GLANCE