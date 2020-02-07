New Los Angeles County DA George Gascón addresses criticism over new directives

New Los Angeles County DA George Gascón addresses criticism over new directives

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon-- who is under fire less than two weeks into his term from families of some crime victims for directives that are expected to result in lower sentences in many cases -- said on Wednesday he's "troubled" by what he called "fear-mongering" and vowed that those who are prosecuted under his administration will face accountability. 

DA: 2 LAPD officers won't face charges in shooting that killed Trader Joe's manager

DA: 2 LAPD officers won't face charges in shooting that killed Trader Joe's manager

Two Los Angeles police officers who engaged in a 2018 gunfight with a suspect outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's market, with a police bullet striking and killing an assistant store manager, acted lawfully and will not be charged with a crime, according to a report released Tuesday by the Los Angles County District Attorney's Office. 

DA Gascón's policy changes include dismissing special charges against accused cop killer

DA Gascón's policy changes include dismissing special charges against accused cop killer

As part of newly-elected Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s reforms, FOX 11 has confirmed his office is seeking to dismiss all special circumstance allegations and enhancements against a Utah man accused of a double murder, including the shooting death of a Los Angeles County deputy at a fast-food restaurant in Alhambra last year.

George Gascón leads LA County DA race against incumbent Jackie Lacey

George Gascón leads LA County DA race against incumbent Jackie Lacey

An updated vote count is scheduled to be released Thursday by Los Angeles County election officials, which could provide more information as to whether former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón will be successful in his challenge to District Attorney Jackie Lacey.