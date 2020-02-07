George Gascón facing backlash from his own deputy district attorneys
A Deputy DA claims George Gascón is forcing his staff to lie in court when dropping special enhancement allegations against a defendant.
DA George Gascón confronted by families of murder victims over sentencing guidelines
Families grieving the loss of their loved ones confronted new Los Angeles County DA George Gascón over his new policies.
Video appears to show George Gascón accusing crowd of 'not having enough education to keep their mouth shut'
Gascón later issued a statement saying he regrets making the remark in front of family members of a murder victim.
Deputy DA slams George Gascón’s policies, accuses the newly-elected DA of creating hostile work environment
A longtime LA County prosecutor is speaking out against his boss, newly-elected George Gascón.
Email from Gascón's office suggests retaliation against a judge for not complying with policy changes
An email from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's office suggests retaliation against a judge for not complying with the newly-elected DA's policy changes.
New Los Angeles County DA George Gascón addresses criticism over new directives
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon-- who is under fire less than two weeks into his term from families of some crime victims for directives that are expected to result in lower sentences in many cases -- said on Wednesday he's "troubled" by what he called "fear-mongering" and vowed that those who are prosecuted under his administration will face accountability.
Family of child suffering brain injury fears Gascón's new policies may only give child's abuser slap on wrist
The family of a child living with a traumatic brain injury fears new DA George Gascon's new policies may allow the child's abuser to get away with a slap on the wrist.
DA: 2 LAPD officers won't face charges in shooting that killed Trader Joe's manager
Two Los Angeles police officers who engaged in a 2018 gunfight with a suspect outside a Silver Lake Trader Joe's market, with a police bullet striking and killing an assistant store manager, acted lawfully and will not be charged with a crime, according to a report released Tuesday by the Los Angles County District Attorney's Office.
DA Gascón's policy changes include dismissing special charges against accused cop killer
As part of newly-elected Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s reforms, FOX 11 has confirmed his office is seeking to dismiss all special circumstance allegations and enhancements against a Utah man accused of a double murder, including the shooting death of a Los Angeles County deputy at a fast-food restaurant in Alhambra last year.
DA George Gascón promises drastic criminal justice reform in LA County, including ending cash bail
Gascón promised to mostly eliminate the cash bail system, no longer pursue the death penalty, eliminate all sentencing enhancements, disband the special circumstances committee, and reopen past cases including police use of force.
Newly elected DA George Gascón to reopen several controversial officer-involved shooting cases
Los Angeles District Attorney elect George Gascón is acting quickly on his promises of police reform.
LA County DA-elect George Gascón meets with BLM LA and families of police shootings
LA County DA-elect George Gascon met with Black Lives Matter LA organizers and families impacted by police violence.
LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey concedes defeat to challenger George Gascón
George Gascón has won the race for Los Angeles County District Attorney, beating out Jackie Lacey.
George Gascón leads LA County DA race against incumbent Jackie Lacey
An updated vote count is scheduled to be released Thursday by Los Angeles County election officials, which could provide more information as to whether former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón will be successful in his challenge to District Attorney Jackie Lacey.
Mayor Eric Garcetti switches endorsement in LA District Attorney race to George Gascón
Mayor Eric Garcetti switched his endorsement in the Los Angeles County district attorney's race Sunday from incumbent Jackie Lacey to challenger George Gascón.
Gov. Newsom endorses George Gascón for Los Angeles County DA
Gov. Gavin Newsom has endorsed George Gascón for Los Angeles County District Attorney, it was announced Tuesday.
Rep. Schiff, Friedman pull endorsements from LA County District Attorney Jackie Lacey
Rep. Adam Schiff and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman have withdrawn their endorsements of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in her bid for a third term.
LA District Attorney, challenger sound off on California $0 cash bail mandate
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her runoff opponent, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, are sounding off to FOX 11 regarding their positions on California’s recently enacted emergency $0 cash bail mandate.
LA County DA candidate George Gascón: 'I believe that we can bring humanity, rehabilitation and be safer'
If elected LA County District Attorney, candidate George Gascon is promising big changes.
Prop 47 co-author George Gascon doubles down on controversial legislation live on FOX 11
George Gascon, a co-author of California’s controversial Prop 47 and current candidate for L.A. District Attorney, appeared on FOX 11 News at Five to push back against the law’s critics and double down on his support of the law in the wake of FOX 11’s explosive meth addiction investigation.