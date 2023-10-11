Dodgers' dream 100-win season ends in NLDS nightmare... again
PHOENIX (KTTV) - Stop us if you heard this before – the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the postseason with 100 or more regular-season wins with two of MLB's best hitters in the lineup, but the team falls flat in the division series against a NL West rival.
Yes, it happened again for the second straight season, this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLDS.
The Dodgers, despite having all-stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the lineup – got swept by the D-Backs in Phoenix for Game 3 4-2. Wednesday's loss marks yet another postseason collapse by the Dodgers, who fell to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS in four games.
Arizona awaits the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves series.
SERIES AT A GLANCE
- GAME 1: Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 2
- GAME 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2
- GAME 3: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The Dodgers clinched baseball’s equivalent of a first-round bye after winning 100 games in the regular season and clinching the NL West.
The D-backs punched their ticket to the NLDS after completing a 2-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round.