Dodgers' dream 100-win season ends in NLDS nightmare... again

Stop us if you heard this before – the Los Angeles Dodgers enter the postseason with 100 or more regular-season wins with two of MLB's best hitters in the lineup, but the team falls flat in the division series against a NL West rival.

Yes, it happened again for the second straight season, this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLDS.

The Dodgers, despite having all-stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the lineup – got swept by the D-Backs in Phoenix for Game 3 4-2. Wednesday's loss marks yet another postseason collapse by the Dodgers, who fell to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS in four games.

Arizona awaits the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves series.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers clinched baseball’s equivalent of a first-round bye after winning 100 games in the regular season and clinching the NL West.

The D-backs punched their ticket to the NLDS after completing a 2-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round.