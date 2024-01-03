10 most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to PropertyClub

When it comes to relocating, safety is often top of mind.

While Los Angeles is known for its great weather, sports, beaches, entertainment and food scene, its reputation has also been plagued by crime, with several incidents occurring in broad daylight. However, data from the Los Angeles Police Department reported crime was down last summer compared to the year prior.

PropertyClub ranked the top 10 most dangerous Los Angeles neighborhoods in 2023. See the results below.

1. Downtown LA

Among the high rises, Crypto.com Arena and more, PropertyClub reported downtown LA's crime rate is 530% higher than the national average. Residents here are heavily impacted by the homeless crisis, pickpocketing and robberies.

2. West Adams

In West Adams, a historic neighborhood in South LA, residents have a 1 in 15 chance of becoming the victim of a crime. Some of the most common crimes include gun violence, robbery, assault and theft.

3. Wholesale District/Skid Row

The area includes one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments. Crimegrade.org gives the area an "F" safety rating. Also, statistics show that a crime in this area occurs every 2 hours and 5 minutes on average, and there's a 300% higher likelihood of a home robbery without a home security system. Drug and gang activity are also common occurrences.

4. Hollywood

This isn’t the Hollywood you often see on television. While it’s central to everything in Los Angeles and a tourist hot spot, total crime is 147% higher than the national average, data shows.

5. South Los Angeles

There are several hidden gems in South LA, but the area as a whole continues to see crime higher than the national average. PropertyClub reported South LA has a crime rate of 4,268 per 100,000 people. On the plus side, numbers show that crime has decreased since the 1990s when it was known as "South Central."

6. Compton

Located about 30 miles south of downtown LA, Compton has a reputation for gun violence, drug activity, poverty and violent crime, PropertyClub reported.

7. Watts

PropertyClub reported the chances of becoming a victim of crime in Watts is 1 in 29. Walking around at night, and carrying valuables and large amounts of cash is not recommended.

8. Koreatown

Koreatown is one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in LA. Property Club’s report indicates that gang and drug activity, along with prostitution are common.

9. Fashion District

The Fashion District, once known as the Garment District, is located in downtown LA. With a population of 2,466, becoming the victim of a violent crime is 1 in 35.

10. North Hollywood

North Hollywood is the only neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley to make the list. As one of the largest sections of the Valley, the areas around the 170 Freeway, and Magnolia and Lankershim boulevards are considered safe. However, other parts of the neighborhood are known for gang and drug activity.

It’s also important to note a handful of Southern California cities ranked among the safest in the nation, including West Covina and Glendale. In addition, Orange County ranked as the safest large county in California.