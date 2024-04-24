WATCH: Road Rage fight on Santa Monia Freeway caught on camera

A road rage fight between three people in the middle of a busy Santa Monica freeway was caught on camera.

It happened around 2 p.m. on April 23, on the 10 Freeway around Normandie Avenue. Viewer Thiago Oliveira shared the video with FOX 11. He said the fight was spurred by an argument over an apparent fender bender.

"I came upon this father and son beating this guy over a fender bender," Oliveira said. "He claimed that they had hit him, and they're denying it."

The video is brief, and shows a man in a red shirt and dark pants and a man in a dark shirt and jeans throwing punches at a man in a dark shirt and shorts. The one man tries to fight back, throwing a punch and missing, sending him to the ground. A woman, filming the interaction on her phone, jumps in to pull the man who was being attacked back.

That's when Oliveira jumped in.

"I was like, I'm not going to get close until I realized they don't have any guns. And I won't get killed over this thing. But once I realized I was safe, I went over," he said. "…I said, 'Hey, guys, listen, we can either call the cops right now, or we can go, because there's 50 cars behind us,' so everybody just left."

The small crowd eventually dispersed, and Oliveira said nobody was seriously hurt, because "they were both terrible fighters, so nobody got bloodied or injured or anything."

All in all, Oliveira said it was just another quintessentially LA moment.

"I've lived in a lot of places in the world, and I've never seen this, other than LA," he said.