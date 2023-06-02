Crime in LA down in 2023 compared to last year, data shows

New data released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows crime is down this year compared to the same time last year.

The department said they've seen a moderate drop in crime, even as they plan to hire more officers.

A list of the 2023 crime stats are below:

Violent crime down 10%

Homicides down 27%

Victims shot down 17%

Property crime down 1%

Hate crimes down 5.8%

Fatal traffic crashes up 6.7%

Los Angeles isn't the only California city to report a drop in crime. San Francisco also had an overall drop of nearly 7% in the fist five months of the year, according to police statistics.

In West Hollywood, the most serious crimes including rape, murder, grand theft and vehicle burglary, were down 9% from October to April compared to that time in 2021 and 2022, according to the sheriff's department.

Despite all the positive overall trends, data also showed that Black girls and women were the most at risk of being crime victims than any other demographic.

You can find a full list of LAPD's data online at lapdonline.org.