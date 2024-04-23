LAPD interim chief: Westside is plagued with property crime

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two juveniles who are accused of breaking into more than 90 vehicles since mid-January.

The burglaries took place in Playa del Rey, Westchester, and Venice throughout the last few months. Within the last couple of weeks in Playa del Rey, more than 30 vehicles have had their windows busted.

"There’s glass everywhere," said Lucy Han from Friends of the Jungle. "I mean, it’s just horrible. They’re so brazen. They think they’re above the law.".

Han lives in the Playa del Rey community recently targeted by vandals.

"My neighbor actually caught them and said, ‘Leave,’" said Han. "The guy looked at my neighbor and continued to bust out 10 more windows."

LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi Tuesday addressed the recent surge of property crime in the beach communities.

"The Westside is plagued with property crime," said Choi. "We’ve addressed that with high-visibility patrols. We’ve assigned our mounted unit there to be visible in these public spaces."

Police arrested 2 juveniles Sunday believed to be responsible for at least 92 car break-ins since January. The teens have already been released from jail back to their parents.

"We cannot go around in these communities accepting this type of behavior," said Councilwoman Traci Park.

Park represents District 11 in the Los Angeles City Council.

"This is part of the culture of lawlessness I’ve been talking about," said Park. "This sense, that there’s no consequences or accountability for this type of behavior. We’ve got to reform Prop 47 and get serious about prosecuting these types of crimes."

Last week, the LA City Council approved a motion that gives police real-time access to private security cameras with permission from owners. City officials and police believe this measure will help reduce crime.

Surveillance video from the car break-ins helped police arrests the 2 teens.

"Community members can sign up and register their particular cameras, to our real time crime centers, so we can have access," said Choi. "So, we don’t have to door knock to see what’s happening. Almost in real-time if you will. It’s proven, in areas that have real-time crime centers in this county and elsewhere, that these real-time centers have reduced crime in particular neighborhoods."

"Ideally, I would have enough police officers to have in every neighborhood to be a deterrent for this kind of crime," said Park. "So, utilizing technology as a supplement for our police force is something we must do."

Many people in the Playa del Rey community are now picking up the glass pieces, left behind by the criminals. Han says she’d like to see an increase in police patrol.

"We know they’re not the only ones doing this," said Han. "There’s going to be more."