Actor Ian Ziering calls out 'hooliganism' in Los Angeles following biker brawl

"Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering is calling on Los Angeles officials and law enforcement to take immediate action on "lawlessness" and "hooliganism" in the city after he was "aggressively" attacked by a group of mini bikers on New Year's Eve.

In his first Instagram post since the brawl, Ziering shared with his 624,000+ followers that it all happened while he and his daughter were stuck in traffic on Hollywood Boulevard.

"My car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," Ziering said. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

In the video obtained by TMZ, Ziering was then seen swinging at one of the bikers whose motorbike was parked directly in front of the actor’s car.

Other bikers are seen surrounding the actor as four people started throwing punches at him after he appeared to knock the helmeted person to the ground.

Ziering said although he and his daughter were unharmed, he had some choice words for Los Angeles city officials and law enforcement regarding "the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he said. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

Penna Ziering, Ian Ziering, and Mia Ziering at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball held at the Kia Forum on December 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

The father of two said he was eventually able to get away on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

Ziering added that he’s always been an advocate for "standing up against intimidation and misconduct" and emphasized the importance of "personal and community safety."

"I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences," he said in part.

Ziering rose to fame for his 10-season role as Steve Sanders on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Over the last two decades he has made guest appearances on numerous series, was a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars," and starred in all six of the made-for-TV "Sharknado" films.

FOX News contributed to this report.