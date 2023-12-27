Celebrities are leaving these California neighborhoods the most, data shows

Celebrities - they're just like us! (kind of).

New research shows the California neighborhoods celebrities are relocating from the most, and the results may surprise you.

Vegas Gems gathered data from every celebrity real estate report since January 2023, tracking the property relocations of over 370 A-listers across the United States. The analysis discovered the California areas experiencing lower demand in the luxury real estate market.

According to the data, Beverly Hills is the most impacted, with te celebrities currently listing their homes for sale in that area. Those celebrities include Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Charlie Puth. The iconic neighborhood is formerly home to stars like Rihanna and Mark Wahlberg. We told you a few months ago how Wahlberg sold his Beverly Hills mansion for $55 million as the Hollywood star relocated his family to Las Vegas.

"I moved to Nevada where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully it will go to legislation and get a bill passed, so we can get a tax credit for the state — build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0," he said back in October.

Hidden Hills follows closely, with eight celebs actively trying to sell their properties since January, data showed. Those celebrities include Kim Kardashian, Madonna, and Sylvester Stallone, according to analysts. The listed prices for those homes range between $2.3 million to $17.2 million. Other celebs apparently trying to sell their homes include Jessica Simpson and French Montana.

Next is Central Malibu, where seven celebrities including Cher and Halle Barry are trying to sell their oceanfront properties along Pacific Coast Highway. Other celebs that have reportedly left the area earlier this year are Megan fox and Dean Cain.

"I have to admit that if you told me a year ago that I was going to leave California, I would have said: not a chance," the former "Superman" star said back in July. "I would have put odds at 1,000,000 to 1, and I never thought I would leave California."

"I grew up in Malibu, California, it's beautiful, I had a gorgeous house there," he continued. "I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, now, and I am ecstatic."

The actor represents just one of the thousands of residents contributing to California’s declining population. California lost 117,552 people between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, according to the state's Department of Finance, bringing its population back to where it was in 2016.

Other Los Angeles regions that made the list were Studio City, Hollywood, Brentwood, Hancock Park, Encino, Montecito, and Bel Air.

"In the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, celebrities are also changing their property mindsets. The introduction of new measures, notably the Los Angeles ‘Mansion Tax,' adds an additional layer to this transformation. Sellers are now faced with a heftier transfer tax, potentially slowing down celebrities' real estate portfolios," a spokesperson for Vegas Gems said.

According to the study, research suggests celebrities may be looking to other areas in the Golden State, especially those that have shown an obvious price decline like San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

Currently, Los Angeles properties list at an average of $20.5 million, data showed.

Data used in the study was collected upon receiving notification of a celebrity real estate transaction, then applied to pinpoint the property address of each celebrity. That address was then tracked using platforms such as Redfin or Zillow to identify sales and relocations.

If you're wondering where the rest of the population is moving, Californians looking to escape the high cost of living are apparently moving in droves to Arizona more than anywhere else in the U.S., new data shows.

Of that figure, 1 in every 5 people (about 184,000 people) who relocated to Arizona during that time frame came from California. The state with the next highest number of movers was Washington at just over 50,000. Texas, Illinois, and Colorado rounded out the top five states.



