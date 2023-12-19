Expand / Collapse search

This is the most dangerous neighborhood in LA County to park your car, data shows

By FOX 11
LA car thefts rising

Data showed the most dangerous place to park your car is South LA.

LOS ANGELES - While data shows violent crime is falling across Los Angeles, car thefts are on the rise.

In fact, it's actually quadrupled in some areas over the past ten years. 

According to analysis by the Los Angeles Times, South Los Angeles is the most dangerous place to park. The neighborhood has recorded more than 16,000 car thefts in the past ten years. It's followed closely by the Central-Alameda neighborhood. 

However, areas like downtown Los Angeles, Chinatown, and Little Tokyo have seen a 300% spike in thefts since 2013. 

Data also shows that Kia and Hyundai cars are the most stolen. 