LAPD issues tactical alert due to protest on USC campus

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert Saturday due to a pro-Palestinian protest on the campus of USC.

Images from SkyFOX show protesters camping out again. It is unclear what caused the police department to go on tactical alert.

At 6:35 p.m., LAPD broadcasted that a Citywide Tactical Alert was issued due to a situation in the area patrolled by the Southwest Community Police Station.

At 7:02 p.m., USC's campus police issued the following alert: "Due to a disruption at the center of UPC, please avoid that part area until further notice."

People are urged to avoid the University Park Campus. As of 7:30 p.m., no arrests or injuries had been reported.

Several pro-Palestinian protests were held at USC this week--resulting in the arrest of nearly 100 people. In response to the out-of-control protests, USC canceled the main stage graduation ceremony which was scheduled for May 10.

RELATED:

USC President Carol Folt said the recent unrest on campus has been heartbreaking.

"This week, Alumni Park became unsafe," Folt said in a message to the USC community Friday. "No one wants to have people arrested on their campus. Ever. But, when long-standing safety policies are flagrantly violated, buildings vandalized, (Department of Public Safety) directives repeatedly ignored, threatening language shouted, people assaulted, and access to critical academic buildings blocked, we must act immediately to protect our community.

"USC has long-standing protocols that allow for peaceful protesting, and we have been working successfully with our community to ensure these rules have been followed at gatherings, protests, and vigils taking place all year. USC also has firm rules regarding harassment and bullying that we will uphold."

The Friday message marked the first public comments by Folt since the university made headlines by barring pro-Palestine valedictorian Asna Tabassum from speaking at the now-canceled commencement ceremony.