This is California's safest large county, data shows

One Southern California county just ranked as the safest large county in the entire Golden State, data from the California Department of Justice shows.

The 2023 State of the Region Report, which used data compiled by the DOJ, measured crimes reported per 1,000 residents in the state’s 16 largest counties along with the crime rate over time.

That safest large county is Ventura County, where the crime rate in 2022 was recorded as the lowest in its history. San Diego County ranked second, with Orange County rounding out the top three.

"This doesn’t happen by accident," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement. "Ventura is a special place. We’re proud of the great working relationships amongst our local law enforcement agencies and we place great value in our community partnerships."

The county’s violent crime rate in 2022 was just below two reported crimes per 1,000 residents, and 30% below Orange County.

Regarding property crimes in 2022, Ventura County saw 13.51 reported crimes per 1,000 residents. Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, Camarillo and Ojai were named as cities in the county with the lowest overall crime rates.

"Even cities with higher rates like Ventura and Oxnard are quite safe when compared to most cities in the rest of California’s large counties," according to the report.

In Oxnard, the county’s largest city, crime has trended downward for the past three decades, according to the report, and in 2022, the city reported its third-lowest year in reported crime during this period.

The city of Ventura had the lowest overall crime rate in more than 30 years last year, according to the data.

Simi Valley had a lower crime rate in 2022 than it did in 1996 when it was designated "America’s Safest City."

While Port Hueneme had nearly a 10% decrease in violent crime, the Ventura County Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee said the slight increase in property crimes was primarily due to shoplifting and residents leaving vehicles unlocked.

To see the full report tap or click here.

