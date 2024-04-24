Large drug bust results in 15 arrests, including Riverside County deputy

A multi-agency investigation targeting the Sinaloa drug cartel resulted in more than a dozen arrests and the seizure of large amounts of drugs.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Operation "Hotline Bling," which started in 2023, resulted in the arrest of 15 people and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During the operation, which focused on the Inland Empire, agents seized approximately 376 pounds of methamphetamine, 37.4 pounds of fentanyl, 600,000 fentanyl tablets, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, and seven firearms.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $16 million. According to the DEA, this investigation prevented the distribution of more than 10 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl within the Inland Empire and throughout the US.

The DEA said their investigation led agents to a corrupt Riverside County Correctional Deputy. Law enforcement ultimately arrested the deputy who was in possession of 104 pounds of fentanyl pills.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45; a single two-milligram dose can be fatal.

"As fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to ravage our communities, we will continue to target drug trafficking organizations that put profit over people’s lives," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.